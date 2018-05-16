The Panama national team on Tuesday started training ahead of the May 29 friendly against Northern Ireland in preparation for next month's World Cup in Russia.
Seventeen players worked out under the direction of coach Hernan Dario "Bolillo" Gomez.
Photograph showing Panama national team players traning in Panama City, Panama, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduard Serra
Photograph showing Panama national team coach Hernan Dario "Bolillo" Gomez signing autographs in Panama City, Panama, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduard Serra
Photograph showing Panama national team players traning in Panama City, Panama, May 15, 2018.EPA-EFE/Eduard Serra
Photograph showing Panama national team players traning in Panama City, Panama, May 15, 2018.EPA-EFE/Eduard Serra
