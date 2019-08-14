A "mistake" he made sent him to prison and after several years of purgatory Panamanian former world boxing champion Celestino "Pelenchin" Caballero, who passed like a meteor through the decade after 2000 in the super-bantamweight category, is making public his "truth" in a book titled "Mi ultimo round" (My last round) to reconnect with the taste of "victory" and "create awareness."
The book is an autobiography in which the 43-year-old Caballero, who retired from the ring in 2014, reflects on what happened on March 10, 2016, at a police roadblock where he was stopped with 10 kilograms of cocaine, spending five years behind bars for the crime.