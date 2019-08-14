Panamanian former world bantamweight titleholder Celestino "Pelenchin" Caballero speaks with EFE during an interview in Panama City on Aug. 12, 2019, about his new book "Mi ultimo round" (My last round), his life and career. EFE-EPA/ Bienvenido Velasco

A "mistake" he made sent him to prison and after several years of purgatory Panamanian former world boxing champion Celestino "Pelenchin" Caballero, who passed like a meteor through the decade after 2000 in the super-bantamweight category, is making public his "truth" in a book titled "Mi ultimo round" (My last round) to reconnect with the taste of "victory" and "create awareness."

The book is an autobiography in which the 43-year-old Caballero, who retired from the ring in 2014, reflects on what happened on March 10, 2016, at a police roadblock where he was stopped with 10 kilograms of cocaine, spending five years behind bars for the crime.