The President of the Olympic Committee of Panama (COP), Camilo Amado, speaks with the press in Panama City, Panama, on Nov. 7, 2018, after a day of meetings of the Central American and Caribbean Sports Organization (Odecabe) in Panama (Panama City). EPA-EFE /Carlos Lemos/FILE

Panamanian Olympic Committee (COP) president Camilo Amado said Tuesday that it worries him that with only six months left until the start of the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima the Panamanian Sports Institute (Pandeportes) has not provided any support for the preparation of the country's athletes.

"Today I appeared in person at @pandeportes (headquarters) with the mission of trying to talk to the director or at least to be given an appointment. Neither the director nor the sub received me, I wasn't given an appointment either. #6months until Lima 2019," Amado said in a Twitter post.