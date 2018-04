Panamanian national team striker Carlos Small talks to reporters after a training session on April 10, 2018, at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Two young players called up for Panama's friendly on April 17 against Trinidad and Tobago said they hoped to use the opportunity to earn a spot on the team's final World Cup squad.

Chin Hormechea and Carlos Small, both of whom play in Panama's soccer league for Colon-based club Arabe Unido, spoke to reporters after a training session on Tuesday.