Manchester City's John Stones (C), Ruben Dias (L) and Fernandinho (R) celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League semi final, second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, Britain, 04 May 2021. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Like the rest of the world's most powerful clubs, this week’s jubilant first time Champions League finalists, Manchester City, have seen profits plummet since the pandemic struck. But the financial blow has been softened thanks to a spectacular new contract that has boosted their commercial revenues: Puma has entered the Cityzens' economic sphere with a bang.