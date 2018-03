Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) (C), rides during the fifth stage of the Volta a Catalunya cycling race, between Llivia and Vielha, in Catalonia, Spain, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

Colombian cyclist Jarlinson Pantano (Trek Segafredo) on Friday clinched the fifth stage of the Volta a Catalunya, but Spaniard Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) retained the overall lead.

Pantano led an early breakaway and maintained his lead until the end of the 212.9-kilometer (132-mile) stage, prevailing over Norway's Vegard Stake (UAE-Team Emirates).