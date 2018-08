Spartak Moscow's Roman Zobnin (L) and Aleksandar Prijovic of PAOK go up for a ball during the first leg of their third-round Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 8, in Thessaloniki, Greece. EFE-EPA/SOTIRIS BARBAROUSIS

PAOK celebrate a goal against Spartak Moscow during the first leg of their third-round Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 8, in Thessaloniki, Greece. EFE-EPA/SOTIRIS BARBAROUSIS

PAOK's Jose Angel Crespo (L) tries to escape Spartak Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Lomovitski during the first leg of a third-round Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, Aug. 8, in Thessaloniki, Greece. EFE-EPA/Sotiris Barbarousis

PAOK conceded two goals here Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League third-round qualifier against Spartak Moscow before bouncing back to win 3-2.

The visitors led 2-0 less than 20 minutes into the contest, getting goals from Ivelin Popov and Dutch winger Quincy Promes.