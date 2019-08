Mexican diving champion Paola Espinosa speaks during an interview with EFE on Aug. 16, 2019, in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

After winning a world title, two Olympic medals and 15 at the Pan American Games, Mexican diver Paola Espinosa is a kind of miracle worker who seems to live above the law.

"I've already achieved all that I wanted. Now what I'm doing is full of emotions, nice feelings and happiness. Now, yes, I'm enjoying who I am," the competitor said.