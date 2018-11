Paraguay's Junior Alonso (L) and Thulani Hlatshwayo (R) of South Africa pose with the Nelson Mandela Challenge trophy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Tuesday, Nov. 20. EFE-EPA/Samuel Shivambu

Paraguay's Federico Santander (L) celebrates after scoring a goal against South Africa during a friendly match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Tuesday, Nov. 20. EFE-EPA/Samuel Shivambu

South African goalkeeper Darren Keet (L) lunges for the ball as Paraguay's Federico Santander (C) approaches during a friendly match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Tuesday, Nov. 20. EFE-EPA/Samuel Shivambu

Paraguay and South Africa played to a 1-1 draw here Tuesday in a friendly match that marked Juan Carlos Osorio's debut as new coach of the South American squad.

It likewise marked Paraguay's return to South African soil eight years after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup here.