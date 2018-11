The soccer players of the Paraguayan team Alejandro Perez Romero and Oscar Romero training June 5, 2018,in the Alto Rendimiento Center in Asuncion (Paraguay). EPA- EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

Nine members of the Paraguay national soccer team left here Tuesday for South Africa ahead of a Nov. 20 friendly match against the Bafana Bafana in the 24th annual Nelson Mandela Challenge.

One of the group, defender Juan Patiño, told the media before boarding the plane at Asuncion airport that the contest will give an indication about the approach of new coach Juan Carlos Osorio.