Paraguay soccer team players Alejandro Perez Romero and Oscar Romero training June 5, 2018, at the Center Alto Rendimiento in Ypane, 20 km from Asuncion (Paraguay). EPA- EFE FILE/Andrés Cristaldo

The Paraguay national soccer team will travel to South Africa this month for its first friendly match under new coach Juan Carlos Osorio, the Paraguayan Soccer Association (APF) said Monday.

Paraguay and South Africa will face each other Nov. 20 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban as part of the 24th edition of the Nelson Mandela Challenge, the APF said.