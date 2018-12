The former Cerro Porteño player from Paraguay, Roberto Nanni from Argentina celebrating a goal in asunción Paraguay on Nov. 1, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/Andrés Cristaldo

Roberto Nanni, who as a striker helped Cerro Porteño win the Paraguayan first division in 2012, was introduced here Friday as the new sporting director for the Asuncion club.

"This is the biggest challenge I've ever faced," the Argentine said at a press conference with coach Fernando Jubero and just-elected club president Raul Zapag, who described Nanni as "someone who left it all on the field for Cerro Porteño."