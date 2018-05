The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino (L), the president of the Conmebol Alejandro Dominguez (C), and president of the Paraguayan Football Association, Robert Harrison (R), attend the 69th Ordinary Congress of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), in Luque, Paraguay, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino (L), gives a pennant to the president of the Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguez (R), after being re-elected president of the organization during the 69th Ordinary Congress of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), in Luque, Paraguay, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Alejandro Dominguez was unanimously reelected Friday as president of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) at its 69th annual congress, which took place at Conmebol's headquarters in Asuncion.

Dominguez, 46, a Paraguayan national, was the only candidate for the position.