Paraguay's national soccer team goalkeeper Justo Villar holds a press conference in Asuncion on 23 May 2018. Justo Villar will be the team's goalkeeper during the friendly match against Japan on June 12, 2018, in Austria, his last mach with Paraguay. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguay's national soccer team coach, Gustavo Morinigo, holds a press conference in Asuncion on 23 May 2018. Justo Villar will be the team's goalkeeper during the friendly match against Japan on June 12, 2018, in Austria, his last mach with Paraguay. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguay's June 12 friendly against Japan will be veteran goalkeeper Justo Villar's final appearance for the national side, coach Gustavo Morinigo said Wednesday.

Though Morinigo's focus was the presentation of a team roster packed with new faces, the press conference was dominated by Villar, who could not hold back the tears when he was applauded by the journalists present.