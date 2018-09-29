Paraguayan Secretary of Sport Fatima Morales (C) poses with members of the delegation representing Paraguay at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, Asuncion, Paraguay, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Noelia F. Aceituno

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez (C) poses with members of the delegation representing Paraguay at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, Asuncion, Paraguay, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Noelia F. Aceituno

Paraguay will send a delegation of 26 athletes from six different sports to the Oct. 6-16 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, the Paraguayan Olympic Committee (COP) said Friday.

"This is an unprecedented delegation. We are sending 26 athletes, including those from two team sports - men's and women's beach handball and men's and women's beach volleyball - as well as archery, horse riding and swimming athletes," committee chairman Camilo Perez said after the delegation met with President Mario Abdo Benitez.