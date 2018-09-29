Paraguay will send a delegation of 26 athletes from six different sports to the Oct. 6-16 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, the Paraguayan Olympic Committee (COP) said Friday.
"This is an unprecedented delegation. We are sending 26 athletes, including those from two team sports - men's and women's beach handball and men's and women's beach volleyball - as well as archery, horse riding and swimming athletes," committee chairman Camilo Perez said after the delegation met with President Mario Abdo Benitez.