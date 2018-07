Pumas' player Alan Mendoza (l.) battles for the ball with Fernando Gonzalez (r.) of Necaxa, a match in Mexico City on July 29, 2018, that the Pumas won 5-3 thanks largely to the two goals scored by striker Carlos Gonzalez. EFE-EPA

Pumas' player Rosario Cota (l.) battles for the ball with Luis Perez (r.) of Necaxa, a match in Mexico City on July 29, 2018, that the Pumas won 5-3 thanks largely to the two goals scored by striker Carlos Gonzalez. EFE-EPA

The Pumas celebrate a goal in their match against Necaxa in Mexico City on July 29, 2018, that they won 5-3 thanks largely to the two goals scored by striker Carlos Gonzalez. EFE-EPA

Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez, who scored two goals in the UNAM Pumas' big win against Necaxa over the weekend, is showing that he has a killer instinct that makes him one of the most lethal strikers in the Liga MX.

On Sunday, Gonzalez knocked the ball into the net at minute 55 to tie the game, and at minute 81 scored another to wrap up the victory at 5-3.