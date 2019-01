Uruguayan foward Alejandro Silva (R) of Olimpia fights for the ball with Lucas Alfonso Orban (L) of Tigre de Argentina, during a match on Thursday, May 16, 2013, at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asunción, Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo/FILE

Uruguayan winger Alejandro Silva arrived in Paraguay on Wednesday, becoming the sixth player added to the roster by Olimpia, a two-time defending Paraguayan league champion that is aiming to win the 2019 Copa Libertadores.

Dozens of Olimpia fans gathered at the Asuncion international airport to welcome Silva, who played for Canada's Montreal Impact until recently.