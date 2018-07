Paraguayan forward Angel Romero scored three of the goals for Corinthians in their 4-1 victory over Vasco da Gama and - with 37 tallies - now finds himself among the top 10 scorers for the Brazilian club so far in this century.

Romero, the big star in the match played on Sunday in Brasilia's Mane Garrincha stadium before 33,000 fans, helped Corinthians overcome a 0-1 deficit at the end of the first quarter and move up to seventh place in the Brazilian standings.