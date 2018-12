Luis Diaz from Junior vies for the ball with Marcelo Cirino from Paranaense in a match between Atletico Junior and Atletico Paranaense, at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla (Colombia). EPA-EFE FILE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Whatever the result of this week's decisive contest between Brazil's Atletico Paranaense and Colombian side Junior, it will be the first time that either team hoists the Copa Sudamericana.

After the 1-1 draw in last week's first leg in Barranquilla, the title will be up for grabs on Wednesday in Curitiba, though Paranaense will have the advantage of playing at home in front of 43,000 fans.