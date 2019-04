Paranaense's Camacho (back) vies for the ball with Tolima's Marco Perez (front) during their Copa Libertadores group G soccer match between Atletico Paranaense and Deportes Tolima at Arena da Baixada stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Paranaense's Lucho Gonzalez (L) vies for the ball with Tolima's Yeison Gordillo (R) during their Copa Libertadores group G soccer match between Atletico Paranaense and Deportes Tolima at Arena da Baixada stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Paranaense's Marco Ruben (front) vies for the ball with Tolima's goalkeeper Alvaro Montero (back) during their Copa Libertadores group G soccer match between Atletico Paranaense and Deportes Tolima at Arena da Baixada stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Paranaense's Bruno Guimaraes (L) vies for the ball with Tolima's Rafael Carrascal (R) during their Copa Libertadores group G soccer match between Atletico Paranaense and Deportes Tolima at Arena da Baixada stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Brazil's Atletico Paranaense beat Colombia's Deportes Tolima 1-0 on Tuesday, winning on Matchday 4 of Group G of the Copa Libertadores and staying one step closer to qualifying for the next phase.

The only goal of the match was scored in the second half by midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.