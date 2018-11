Atletico Paranaense's Leo Pereira (C) celebrates their victory after the Copa Sudamericana semifinal match between Atletico Paranaense at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 28 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Atletico Paranaense's Marcelo Cirino (L) vies for the ball with Fluminense's Ayrton Lucas (R) during a Copa Sudamericana semifinal match between Atletico Paranaense at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 28 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Atletico Paranaense's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates after scoring a goal during a Copa Sudamericana semifinal match between Atletico Paranaense at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 28 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

Atletico Paranaense's Jonathan (L) vies for the ball with Fluminense's Marcos Junior during a Copa Sudamericana semifinal match between Atletico Paranaense at the Maracana stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 28 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Atletico Paranaense will face its first Copa Sudamericana final against Colombian rivals Junior Barranquilla or Independiente Santa Fe after beating Fluminense 2-0 at the Maracana stadium on Wednesday.

The comfortable victory of the team led by Tiago Nunes adds to the one achieved with the same result three weeks ago at the Arena da Baixada in the southern city of Curitiba.