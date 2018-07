Marcinho (L) of Atletico Paranaense vies for the ball against Agustin Canobbio (R) of Atletico Penarol, during the second phase match of Copa Sudamericana 2018 between Atletico Paranaense of Brazil and Atletico Penarol of Uruguay, at the Arena da Baixada stadium, Curitiba, Brazil, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Raphael Veiga of Atletico Paranaense in action during the second phase match of Copa Sudamericana 2018 between Atletico Paranaense of Brazil and Atletico Penarol of Uruguay, at the Arena da Baixada stadium, Curitiba, Brazil, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Marcelo Cirino (R) of Atletico Paranaense celebrates after scoring with goalkeeper Santos, during the second phase match of Copa Sudamericana 2018 between Atletico Paranaense of Brazil and Atletico Penarol of Uruguay, at the Arena da Baixada stadium, Curitiba, Brazil, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Brazil's Atletico Paranaense won 2-0 on Thursday against Uruguay's Penarol in the first leg of the second round of the Copa Sudamericana league.

Uruguayan goalkeeper Kevin Dawson became a hero and villain for Penarol on Thursday as he pulled out a great save against a penalty shoot at the 10th minute but was unable to stop Paranaense's first goal in the 59th due to a misunderstanding with his teammate, defender Carlos Matheu.