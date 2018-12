The Copa Sudamericana tournament trophy sits on a plinth during a match in the first leg of the finals of the Copa Sudamericana between Atletico Junior and Atletico Paranaense at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Junior's Yony Gonzalez celebrates after scoring during a match in the first leg of the finals of the Copa Sudamericana between Atletico Junior and Atletico Paranaense at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Junior's Rafael Perez (L) vies for the ball with Paranaense's Jonathan (R) during a match in the first leg of the finals of the Copa Sudamericana between Atletico Junior and Atletico Paranaense at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Paranaense's players greet fans after a match in the first leg of the finals of the Copa Sudamericana between Atletico Junior and Atletico Paranaense at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Junior's goalkeeper Sebastian Viera (L) vies for the ball with Paranaense's Marcelo Cirino (C) during a match in the first leg of the finals of the Copa Sudamericana between Atletico Junior and Atletico Paranaense at Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Brazil's Atletico Paranaense on Wednesday achieved a valuable 1-1 draw in their match against Colombia's Junior F.C. which missed a penalty in the second half and lost the opportunity to take the lead in the Leg 1 final of the Copa Sudamericana.

In the first half, despite Luis Diaz's outstanding performance, Junior still had many difficulties in breaking the defense of Atletico led by the central defenders Thiago Heleno and Leo Pereira.