Lucho Gonzalez (L) of Atletico Paranaense in action against Jadson (R) of Fluminense during the Copa Sudamericana semifinal match between Atletico Paranaense and Fluminense, at Arena da Baixada Stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, 07 November 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Bruno Guimaraes (R) of Atletico Paranaense in action against Leo (L) of Fluminense during the Copa Sudamericana semifinal match between Atletico Paranaense and Fluminense, at Arena da Baixada Stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, 07 November 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Marcelo Cirino (L) of Atletico Paranaense in action against Ayrton Lucas (R) of Fluminense during the Copa Sudamericana semifinal match between Atletico Paranaense and Fluminense, at Arena da Baixada Stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, 07 November 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Atletico Paranaense beat fellow Brazilian Fluminense 2-0 in Curitiba on Wednesday, in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Copa Sudamericana and is now the favorite to advance for the first time in their history to the final of the continental tournament.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Renan Lodi and extended it in the 77th minute by the header Rony.