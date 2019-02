A logo of the Paris Olympic 2024 bid at the site of the planned media village during a press tour of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Evaluation Commission, in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, May 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games organizers on Thursday proposed the inclusion of breakdancing as a new sport, a first for the Olympics.

Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris games' organizing committee and a three-time Olympic champion in canoeing, said that breakdancing was to be presented before the International Olympic Committee along with three other sports – climbing, surfing and skateboarding – that were set to make their Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020.