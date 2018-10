Jack Sock of the US in action during his second round match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Richard Gasquet of France in action during his second round match against Jack Sock of the US at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Jack Sock of the US in action during his second round match against Richard Gasquet of France at the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in Paris, France, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

American tennis player Jack Sock kicked off his Paris Masters title defense with a straight-set win over Richard Gasquet of France to qualify for the tournament's round of 16.

Sock, No. 16 seed, earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Gasquet in one hour and 17 minutes, to set up a last-16 clash against Malek Jaziri of Tunisia, who defeated Spanish player Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (7-5), 1-6, 6-3.