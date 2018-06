Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal speaks during a reception held in his honour by the Mayoress of Paris, Anne Hidalgo (not pictured) after winning his 11th French Open title in Paris, France, on June 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Fernandoperez

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal speaks during a reception held in his honour by the Mayoress of Paris, Anne Hidalgo (not pictured) after winning his 11th French Open title in Paris, France, on June 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Fernandoperez

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (L) poses with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (R) during a reception at the City Council in Paris, France, on June 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO PEREZ

Paris honors Nadal after his 11th French Open victory

The city of Paris paid tribute to Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal on Monday, a day after he won his record-extending 11th French Open title.

Hours after thrashing Austria's Dominic Thiem in straight sets, Nadal was playfully quizzed by Paris Major Anne Higaldo about a potential 12th French Open title.