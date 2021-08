(L to R) Paris Saint-Germain's new recruits Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi during their presentation to the fans prior to the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 14 August 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

He has not yet made his debut with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but the Parc des Princes already has its new monarch in Leo Messi, who was given a raucous welcome by a packed stadium of almost 50,000 fans on Saturday.

Messi jumped onto the pitch 40 minutes before the start of PSG's game against Strasbourg, on the second day of Ligue-1 in France, along with four other new signings – Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum.