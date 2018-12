Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar Jr (C) in action against Red Star's Marko Gobeljic (R) and Milos Degenek (2-L) during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Belgrade, Serbia Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar Jr celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Belgrade, Serbia Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) in action against Red Star's Filip Stojkovic (R) during the UEFA Champions League Group C soccer match between Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Belgrade, Serbia Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Paris Saint-Germain played their most confident performance at the Maracana in Serbia for a 4-1 win over Red Star Belgrade that sent them into the Round of 16 of the Champions League without needing to depend on the outcome of the Liverpool-Napoli match.

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani, Brazil's Neymar and Marquinhos and France's Kylian Mbappé gave PSG a win over the Red Star who only in the first period of the second half was disquieted when Marko Gobeljic made a goal.