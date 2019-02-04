Paris Saint Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel walks on the pitch after the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Kylian Mbappe (R) of Paris Saint Germain and Leo Dubois (L) of Lyon in action during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France, Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French club Paris Saint-Germain had an outstanding first half of the season, but as a key part of the campaign looms, especially the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, the team started to stutter, having conceded its first 2018-2019 Ligue 1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais.

Although Sunday's 2-1 defeat did not endanger PSG's league lead. It did, however, raise some important questions regarding the team's cool-headedness during this decisive period of the season, especially ahead of the UCL last-16 encounters against England's Manchester United.