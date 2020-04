(FILE) - Paris Saint Germain players celebrate with the league winner trophy during a ceremony after the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Dijon FCO at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 18 May 2019 (re-issued on 28 April 2020). EFE/EPA/Julien de Rosa

France’s Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) accepted a government order to end the 2019/2020 season on Thursday and will crown Paris Saint-Germain champions.

The team was leading the table when the competition was called off early because of the coronavirus outbreak.EFE-EPA