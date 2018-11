Parma's Riccardo Gagliolo (R) and Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Sassuolo at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Parma's Bruno Alves (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Parma vs Sassuolo at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Sassuolo's Khouma Babacar scores a penalty during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Sassuolo at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Parma's Gervinho celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma and Sassuolo at Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma, Italy, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Parma earned a 2-1 home win over Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday, thanks to early goals from Ivory Coast forward Gervinho and Portugal defender Bruno Alves.

Six minutes into Matchday 13, Gervinho opened the scoring with a short-range shot for a rebounded ball in the penalty area.