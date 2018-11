Parma's Gervinho (L) gives his team a 1-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Parma's Gervinho (2-L) celebrates with teammates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and Parma Calcio at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino's Andrea Belotti reacts at the end of an Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino FC and Parma at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin, Italy, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Parma scored two early goals to defeat host Torino 2-1 here Saturday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino and secure its fifth win of the Italian-league season.

Ivorian forward Gervinho got Parma on the scoreboard just nine minutes into the Serie A Matchday 12 contest, while Italian striker Roberto Inglese doubled the visitors' lead in the 25th minute thanks to an assist by defender Riccardo Gagliolo.