Parma's players celebrate after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and Parma Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Simone Arveda

Parma's Luca Rigoni (2-R) celebrates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and Parma Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Simone Arveda

Parma's Luca Siligardi (R) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Genoa CFC and Parma Calcio at Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, Italy, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Simone Arveda

Parma Calcio came from behind to beat Genoa 3-1 on Sunday in the eighth round of Serie A.

Parma made its second straight win in the Italian league after scoring three goals in just 14 minutes to defeat Genoa at home.