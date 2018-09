Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti reacts during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO BREGANI

Parma defender Federico Dimarco (C) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead in an Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Parma Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Parma added to Inter Milan's woes with a 1-0 win here Saturday in Serie A action at San Siro.

Inter Milan, with Argentine striker Mauro Icardi starting on the bench, controlled ball possession against an opponent that focused mainly on defense while waiting for opportunities on the counter-attack.