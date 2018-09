Parma's Gervinho (L) gives his team a 2-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma Calcio and Cagliari Calcio in Parma, Italy, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Parma's Gervinho celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma Calcio and Cagliari Calcio in Parma, Italy, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Parma's Roberto Inglese (back center) celebrates with his teammates after giving his squad a 1-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma Calcio and Cagliari Calcio in Parma, Italy, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Newly-promoted Parma won 2-0 over visiting Cagliari in Saturday's Serie A match held at Stadio Ennio Tardini, collecting its second win this season.

Italian forward Roberto Inglese opened the scoring for the hosts 20 minutes into the game, while Ivory Coast winger Gervinho netted the second goal two minutes after the break.