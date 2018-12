The coach of Pumas David Patiño against America on May 5, 2018 at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE file/José Méndez

Mexican David Patiño, manager of the Pumas UNAM soccer club, said his goal was to beat defending Liga MX champion America in the 2019 Clausura tournament, which starts on Jan. 4.

"We had a good year in 2018. We qualified for both tournaments. We were faithful to the project and had results. We still have to win the title and beat America, who we have unfinished business with," Patiño said.