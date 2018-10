File photo dated July 21, 2018, showing Switzerland's Patrick Baumann, the head of the International Basketball Federation, who died of a heart attack on Oct. 14, 2018, in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Laurent Gillieron

Switzerland's Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and a member of the International Olympic Committee, died Sunday in Buenos Aires of a heart attack. He was 51.

Baumann was in the Argentine capital for the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games and news of his death sparked consternation both within the IOC and in the basketball world.