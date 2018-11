Arizona Cardinals players Zeke Turner (L) goes for a sideline kick against Kansas City Chiefs player Damien Williams (R) in the first half of their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after the Chiefs scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half of their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kansas City Chiefs player Tyreek Hill (R) catches a pass against Arizona Cardinals player Patrick Perterson (L) in the first half of their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) passes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The Kansas City Chiefs continued their impressive season with a comfortable 26-14 victory at home to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Second year quarterback Patrick Mahomes II went for 249 yards and two touchdowns, both to Tyreek Hill, off of 21-of-28 passing, and added 21 yards rushing off four carries.