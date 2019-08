PGA golfer Abraham Ancer of Mexico hits his shot from the 15th tee box during the fourth round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 11 August 2019. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

PGA golfer Dustin Johnson of the US takes his shot from the first tee box during the fourth round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 11 August 2019. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

PGA golfer Patrick Reed of the US hits from a sand trap onto the fourth green during the fourth round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 11 August 2019. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

PGA golfer Patrick Reed of the US holds up the Northern Trust trophy after winning the Northern Trust golf tournament at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA, 11 August 2019. EPA-EFE/COREY SIPKIN

American golfer Patrick Reed scored his seventh PGA Tour title on Sunday when he won the Northern Trust at the Liberty National Club in Jersey City, the United States, just one stroke ahead of Mexican Abraham Ancer, who came in second.

The 29-year- old player from San Antonio, Texas, clinched his seventh tournament, the first since he won the Masters on April 8, 2018 – the first major of his career.