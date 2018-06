Patrick Vieira, former captain of the French national soccer team, during a panel discussion at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 21, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Former France captain Patrick Vieira has been appointed as the new head coach of OGC Nice, the Ligue 1 club announced Monday, without revealing further details.

Nice is to be Vieira's first European experience as head coach, after spending his last few seasons leading New York City FC, and he succeeds Lucien Favre, who joined German club Borussia Dortmund.