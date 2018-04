New York City FC's French coach Patrick Vieira during a panel discussion on Racism and Sport, during the World Humanitarian Day, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 21, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

New York City FC's French coach Patrick Vieira on Wednesday said that, if asked to, he would be ready to lead Arsenal after the departure of his compatriot Arsene Wenger.

Vieira's name has been floated in the media as one of the possible candidates to take over the Gunner's bench upon Wenger's retirement at the end of this season following 22 years as Arsenal's coach.