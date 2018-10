Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) does a back flip celebration of his touchdown catch as teammate Chris Conley looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of their game at the Stubhub Center in Carson, California, USA Sep. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EUGENE GARCIA

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of their NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick watches warm ups on field prior to Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick, said Wednesday that he was concerned with the quality of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, ahead of their matchup this week.

The Chiefs have started the season on fire, winning the opening five games thanks to a hugely potent offense, led by second year quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his plethora of attacking weapons.