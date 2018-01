Philadelphia Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott (C) kicks a 21-yard field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells as he takes the field for warm-ups before facing the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 13 January 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of their AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 13 January 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have advanced to the AFC and NFC championship games, respectively, via very different routes and will next face the winners of the two playoff games on tap for Sunday.

The defending-champion Patriots showed why they are the favorites to win a record-tying sixth Super Bowl by trouncing the Tennessee Titans 35-14 in an AFC divisional playoff game at home.