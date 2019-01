New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL American football game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (L) gets a hit against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL American football game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks off the field after loosing the the New England Patriots in overtime in the AFC Championship NFL American football game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Jan. 20,2019. EPA-EFE/ED ZURGA

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (R) hugs coach Bill Belichick (L) on the field after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the AFC Championship NFL American football game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The New England Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime on Sunday to win the American Football Conference championship game 37-31 at Arrowhead Stadium and advance to their 11th Super Bowl in franchise history and fourth in five years.

The Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 as they aim to win their sixth NFL title to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories with six.