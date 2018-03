Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (L) of Spain talks with teammate Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (R) during the third quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol of Spain reaches to catch the ball during the third quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Spanish power forward player Pau Gasol from the San Antonio Spurs said Monday that he understood the "frustration" that his brother, Marc Gasol, had as a leader and franchise player of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies, an important team in the Western Conference during the past seven seasons, have become one of the teams eliminated from the final phase, and is now relying on the next university draft to reform the team.