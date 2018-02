Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (L) reacts after a slam dunk for two points as Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) looks on during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (L) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (2-L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (L) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant (L) defends during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (R) in action against Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (L) and Golden State Warriors forward David West (C) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Forward Paul George starred with 38 points as the highest scorer for Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, helping his team beat home favorites Golden State Warriors 125-105 at the Oracle Arena, the Warriors' second loss in a row.

The Thunder (31-24) broke a four-match losing streak, while Warriors (41-13) lost for the third time in four matches.