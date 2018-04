Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (L) and James Harden (R) in action against Los Angeles Lakers forward center Julius Randle (R) in first half of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers guard Andre Ingram (L) grabs a rebound from Houston Rockets center forward Nene of Brazil (R) in first half action of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr 10, 2018. EPA/PAUL BUCK SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (L) works against Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (R) in first half of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez (C) and Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (L) chase a rebound in first half of the NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, USA, Apr 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Houston Rockets recovered from their recent setback against Oklahoma City Thunder and were back to winning ways against Los Angeles Lakers, whom they defeated 99-105 at Staples Center on Tuesday.

The Lakers have now suffered their third consecutive loss.