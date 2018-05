Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (C-R) fouls Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker (C-L) in the first half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals playoff basketball game four between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, May 6, 2018. EPA=EFE/GEORGE FREY

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (R) looks to pass the ball as Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (L) defends in the second half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals playoff basketball game four between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) drives the ball as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (L) defends in the second half of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals playoff basketball game four between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Chris Paul and James Harden led the balanced attack for the Houston Rockets, who notched a 100-87 win against the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday in Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-final playoffs.

Paul shone with a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds, including 10 defensive, as well as making seven assists and two steals to emerge as the leading scorer for the Rockets, who opened up a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.