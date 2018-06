Brazil's Paulinho attends a press conference of the Brazilian national soccer team at Yug-Sport Stadium in Sochi, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Brazilian midfielder Paulinho said here Wednesday that the Spanish national team remains one of the favorites to win the 2018 World Cup despite the abrupt firing of coach Julen Lopetegui.

The 29-year-old Barcelona player spoke to reporters in Sochi, Brazil's base during the World Cup.